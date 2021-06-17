NYS GOP chairman calls out Cuomo admin for firework display celebrating the end of state pandemic restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The chairman of New York State’s Republican Party is calling out Governor Andrew Cuomo for using fireworks during a statewide celebration.

The state launched fireworks at 10 locations on Tuesday to celebrate COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

One of those shows happened in Niagara Falls.

GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy is criticizing the Cuomo Administration for the timing of this display.

“Can you imagine the gall of giving yourself a fireworks display? This was not for the taxpayers, this was not done so that every day New Yorkers could enjoy it. You would have done that on a weekend — you would have announced that days in advance that we’re going to have a celebratory day and were going to have a fireworks display.”

The governor’s communications team said in a statement, “The tens of thousands of cheering New Yorkers on Tuesday fully understood this was about celebrating the essential workers and turning the page on this pandemic.”

We asked how much the fireworks display cost and did not receive a response.