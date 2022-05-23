BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is your local election headquarters — and we’re taking a closer look at New York State’s new congressional districts.

A court in Steuben County released the new maps, and there are some changes in Western New York.

The City of Buffalo is now combined with the rest of northeastern Erie County and all of western Niagara County in the 26th District. The 23rd district now extends from Clarence, down into the Southern Tier, and across to Elmira. The 24th district will go from Lockport all the way to Watertown.

The court also released new State Senate maps.

Three Senate districts are located entirely in Erie County. Another district includes all of Niagara and Orleans Counties, and some of Monroe County. A fifth includes all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Genesee, and some of Allegany County.

New York State GOP Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy joined News 4 at 4 Monday to discuss the changes. The full interview can be seen above.