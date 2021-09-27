NYS hospital and nursing home worker COVID-19 vaccination mandate goes into effect

(WIVB) — New York’s new vaccination order goes into effect Monday.

The state has ordered all hospital and nursing home staff to get vaccinated.

If they don’t — they could be fire.

Catholic Health says employees who didn’t file a religious exemption, will be placed on leave. And ECMC tells us unvaccinated workers will be placed on unpaid leave.

Kaleida Health warns that unvaccinated workers will face termination.