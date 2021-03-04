NYS Inspector General: Too many government-owned vehicles don’t have license plates clearly showing owner

(WIVB)– The state inspector general says too many government-owned vehicles did not have license plates that clearly show who owns them.

The report points the finger of blame on the New York Department of Motor Vehicles.

The report mentions the case of Ted Casey, who was highway superintendent for the Town of Hamburg and was caught running a red light in Philadelphia in his town-issued vehicle back in 2018.

For government-owned cars in New York, license plates without the special markings are supposed to be limited to government leaders and some police vehicles.