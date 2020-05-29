1  of  2
Breaking News
First victim of early morning shootings in Tonawanda dies, sources say Gov. Cuomo signing order letting businesses deny entry to people without face coverings
Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!
Closings
There are currently 275 active closings. Click for more details.

NYS Legislature passes bill to ban water shut-offs during pandemic

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the New York State Senate and Assembly have passed a bill banning companies from shutting off water services during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

In addition to that, the bill bans shut-offs for 180 days after the state of emergency ends, prohibits late fees and penalties, and makes sure people have access to extended or deferred repayment plans.

According to Environmental Advocates of New York (EANY), the City of Buffalo shut off water services for people more than 17,000 times between 2015 and March 2019.

“Clean water is the first line of defense for all New Yorkers against the spread of COVID-19,” Maureen Cunningham, senior director for clean water at EANY. “We urge Governor Cuomo to act quickly by signing this essential legislation into law. While this is an important first step, New Yorkers whose water was cut off before the crisis still need this basic service restored. State leaders should continue to work on making water accessible and affordable for all New Yorkers.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss