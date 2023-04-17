ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both houses of the New York State legislature have passed a third state budget extender. The extender was then signed into action by Governor Kathy Hochul Monday evening.

The deadline for the state budget is now Thursday, April 20. The budget was originally due on April 1 before the first budget extender was signed. The second extender was passed on April 10.

This new extender once again allows state workers to be paid before the New York State finalizes a budget. This funds the state through Thursday in an effort to give lawmakers enough time to finally pass a spending plan.