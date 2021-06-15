NYS lifts COVID-19 restrictions for commercial, social settings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State has hit the milestone of more than 70 percent of adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. And with that news, the state is easing many remaining restrictions.

“Remember June 15th, remember today because it is the day that New York rose again,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Governor announced today that COVID restrictions for commercial and social settings have been lifted. Those include: social gathering limits, capacity restrictions, social distancing, health screening, cleaning protocols and contact info for tracing. “The state mandates that have proven right and correct and have brought us through this pandemic are relaxed as of today,” he said.

In a statement Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said while he welcomes the news of the easing of restrictions, “… the Governor should mark this occasion by ending the state of emergency and reinstating the Legislature as a co-equal branch of government. Only then can we fully repeal unnecessary restrictions like mask mandates for school children.”

The Governor says the state will follow CDC guidelines, and continue to require mask in schools, healthcare facilities, and public transportation settings.

Republicans have also said the State Capitol building should be open to visitors. Last week Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay said, “Maybe in the past there was a public health concern, but we think those times have passed and we can still do it safely.”

We reached out to the Office of General Services to see if there will be any change to the policy but have not heard back.