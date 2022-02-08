NYS mask mandate could end this week, but schools will have to wait longer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Although New York’s mask mandate could end this Thursday, it will still be in effect in schools for a couple more weeks.

Even though the current end date for schools in February 21, it could be extended. Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she wants more students to be vaccinated before the mandate is lifted.

Right now, the number’s at roughly 34 percent.

Grand Island Superintendent Dr. Brian Graham thinks it will take too long for schools to meet Hochul’s goal.

“I don’t see it growing exponentially,” he says. “I think that families are still very cautious about vaccines, especially vaccines that have come out so quickly. But I think the families want to see more data.”

Recently, the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association (E-NSSA) sent a letter to Gov. Hochul, calling for an end to the school mask mandate.

“It’s time to move beyond the emergency phase of COVID to a time when the presence of the virus no longer completely upends life in schools,” Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who serves as President of E-NSSA, said. “What we hear from the folks in our communities is that it’s time for masking to be a choice.”

Nearby, bordering states New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware are planning to soon lift their mandates.