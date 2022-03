(WIVB) — New York State is moving forward with setting up legal marijuana shops. The state says it will allow these businesses to open by the end of the year.

The state is putting one group of people at the front of the line to open shops. It says a person, or a member of their family, must have been convicted of a marijuana offense to receive one of the first licenses.

The State Office of Cannabis Management will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to release more details on this policy.