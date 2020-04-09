NYS now has 1,000 people processing unemployment applications

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Thursday morning, New York State has 1,000 people who are just working to process unemployment applications as the jobless rate reaches a new record high.

Across the United States, 16.6 million unemployed Americans have sought aid since the pandemic began.

The negative financial effect this has had on New Yorkers led Gov. Cuomo to increase the time period allowed for unemployment to 39 weeks.

In addition, those who filed for unemployment will receive an extra $600 payment from the Federal CARES Act stimulus package to help them through this period. Cuomo expects New York to be reimbursed by the federal government.

While applications are being processed, Gov. Cuomo, during his daily briefing on Thursday, said the state worked with Google to come up with a better, streamlined system to better handle the enormous influx. That new system will go into service after 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

If a person who applies for unemployment cannot finish their application online, they will receive a call within three days to finish it.

In order to get people back to work, the Governor wants to see rapid testing brought to scale in the state. Those who have recovered from the virus are being asked to donate plasma to help treat patients.