NYS opens first drawing to give teens chance for free college

(WIVB) — New York State has officially opened the first lottery drawing to give vaccinated teens the chance to go to college for free.

The Cuomo administration announced the “Get a Shot and Make Your Future” program last week.

Right now, kids ages 12 to 17 can enter into a random prize drawing to potentially win a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school.

The program will be open for the next six weeks, ending June 28. To register for it, click/tap here.

