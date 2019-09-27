NYS Park Police rescue dog trapped in Letchworth gorge

CASTILE, N.Y. (via WROC) — New York State Park Police in the Genesee Zone responded to reports of a dog trapped in the Letchworth gorge Thursday morning.

Officials say several park patrons were also making attempts to rescue the dog from a “dangerous area.”

The area of the Genesee River gorge where the dog was trapped exceeds 400 feet in depth with a mixture of sheer cliffs and steep wooded slopes.

With the State Park Police High Angle Rescue Team, as well as a river rescue team from Adventure Calls Rafting on standby, officers set up several observation and calling points, while also utilizing the division’s drone for flight aerial views.

Officers and park employees were ultimately successful in locating and bringing “Jossie,” an “athletic and vigorous” 18-month-old beagle to safety.

Officials thank all involved for a successful ending with no injuries, and remind people that this example illustrates why leash laws apply in most of New York State Parks.