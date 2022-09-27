SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Biden-Harris administration announced that New York’s Electrical Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan had been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

New York’s charging plan outlines how the state will expand its charging network throughout the state, using the funds provided by funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The state’s top priority is to place EV charging ports along NY’s Designated EV Corridors throughout the miles-wide spread of highways.

The project requires an immense amount of funding, with the funding granted through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The state has now been granted approximately $63.3 million which will help NY take the proper steps in moving forward with the projected project.

New York is not the only state set to make the change along major routes. The future plan is to expand this movement and create these charging stations in all 50 states along with Puerto Rico and Colombia as well.

“America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and today, thanks to the historic resources in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re poised to lead in the 21st century with electric vehicles,” says U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We have approved plans for all 50 States, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia to help ensure that Americans in every part of the country – from the largest cities to the most rural communities—can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles.”

“Every single state, D.C. and Puerto Rico are working to leverage the investments from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic electric vehicle charging across America,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “President Biden is leading the shift to electrify transportation—ensuring drivers can commute and charge confidently and affordably, and lessening our oversized reliance on fossil fuels while combatting climate change.”

President Biden has recently pushed for half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be zero-emissions in hopes to help decrease the levels of greenhouse gases.

President Biden is hoping to reduce the level of toxic emissions by roughly 50-52% which means that if this goal is to be met, the level of toxic emissions into the air will be lower than they were in 2005.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, now that the plans have been approved for the development of these charging stations, each location can be reimbursed for those costs and now have a wide range of options to use their funds for projects directly related to the charging of a vehicle, including:

Upgrade of existing and construction of new EV charging infrastructure

Operation and maintenance costs of these charging stations

Installation of on-site electrical service equipment

Community and stakeholder engagement

Workforce development activities

EV charging station signage

Data sharing activities

Related mapping analysis and activities

“With this greenlight, States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico can ramp up their work to build out EV charging networks that will make driving an EV more convenient and affordable for their residents and will serve as the backbone of our national EV charging network,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The Federal Highway Administration will continue to work closely with states as we implement this historic funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bring President Biden’s vision for a national electric vehicle network to communities across America.”