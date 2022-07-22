MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation that took place in Marcy on July 22nd.

Around 8:00 am on Friday, State Police and the Maynard Fire department arrived at an apartment at River Road in Marcy after receiving reports of a stabbing incident that occurred. On the scene, they found a 30-year-old Utica man that had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators learned that a fight had taken place between the victim and another unidentified man when things escalated. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica. The other man involved in the altercation was found shortly after the incident walking on Maynard Drive.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by NYS University Police, Maynard Fire Department, and Kunkel Ambulance.