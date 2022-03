PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old.

Brooke L. Jobson, of the Town of Philadelphia, was last seen on March 11, police said.

Brooke is 5’2″ tall, and about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was reportedly last seen at her residence.

Anyone with information on Brooke’s whereabouts, can contact the State Police Headquarters non-emergency number at (315) 366-6000.