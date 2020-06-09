NYS releases guidelines for restaurants, personal care services

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Restaurants and personal care services will be part of Phase Three of New York’s reopening schedule.

This week, the state released detailed guidelines for how restaurants with indoor seating and other facilities may operate.

There are restrictions in restaurants, including a limited capacity of 50 percent and a required distance between tables.

MORE | Food Service Guidelines for Employers and Employees

Personal care services include tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, UV and non-UV tanning, and nail and waxing services.

Hair salons were reopened as part of Phase Two — the phase western New York and the Finger Lakes regions are currently in.

MORE | Personal Care Services Guidelines for Employers and Employees

Business safety plan templates for any of the operations mentioned above can be found on this page.

If you’re unsure which category your business falls under, more information can be found here.

