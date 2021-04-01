NYS Republicans call on Gov. Cuomo to provide financial relief to tenants and landlords

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Albany, New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay are calling on Governor Cuomo to provide tenants and landlords with financial relief.

Right now, there’s a statewide moratorium in effect that doesn’t allow tenants to be evicted for not paying their rent.

It also doesn’t allow banks to force landlords into foreclosure, but the moratorium is set to expire on May 1.

That’s why lawmakers say something needs to be done immediately.

State Senator Rob Ortt said “This should be easy we’re talking a 200 + million dollar budget. Raising taxes to levels never before seen.

“But we can’t seem to talk about getting money into the hands of tenants, small business landlords that need that relief more than ever. I think this shows here that the priorities are out of whack, to say the least.”

According to Senator Ortt, more than a dozen states, including California have already enacted some sort of legislation that provides relief to tenants and landlords.