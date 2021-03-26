NYS Sen. Ortt calls on Albany colleagues to end 11 p.m. bar and restaurant curfew

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls restaurant served as the backdrop for several republican lawmakers who called on their colleagues in Albany to end the 11 p.m; curfew for bars and restaurants in New York State.

They say the early closing time is unfair for places like Soliday’s on Ward Road.

State Senator Rob Ortt said, “There’s no evidence from any of these so-called medical experts that covid spreads more at 11:01 than at 10:59. The only science we have been following for months now is political science, not medical science.”

These lawmakers also want the rule repealed, which requires food to be served with alcoholic drinks.