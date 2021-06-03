NYS Sen. Sean Ryan pitches bill making broadband a utility

(WIVB) — State lawmakers are pushing a bill that would add more oversight to internet companies.

Thursday, State Senator Sean Ryan held a virtual roundtable about a bill to make broadband a utility. Similar to gas, water and electricity.

During his roundtable, the senator spoke about the pushback he’s received from the internet companies.

“Since we put this bill in, I’ve heard a lot from national internet and cable companies telling me why we shouldn’t regulate them. and one of the most ironic calls was a lobbyist out of washington. who called, who kept freezing during the entire call because they’re internet service didn’t work,” said Ryan.

The bill has been introduced in the Senate and the Assembly.

The legislative session ends one week from Thursday.