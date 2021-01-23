NYS Sen. Tom O’Mara calling on Gov. Cuomo to extend bar and restaurant curfew for AFC Championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State Senator Tom O’Mara is calling on Governor Cuomo to extend the 10 p.m. bar and restaurant curfew for Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The game between the Bills and Chiefs kicks off at 6:40 p.m. Sunday and O’Mara says that leaves businesses impacted by the curfew a short window to serve fans after the game.

The senator is asking Cuomo to allow affected businesses in New York to remain open at a minimum of 30 minutes after the game wraps up.

O’Mara says his request is not too much to ask for given how long Bills fans have waited to make it to the AFC Championship game.

“Fans cheering on the Bills at their favorite establishment tomorrow night shouldn’t have to worry about the doors closing in the final minutes or if the game goes into overtime. It’s a big night for the fans and the venues alike, and Governor Cuomo should let it play out. This is not too much to ask for fans that have waited 27 years for another AFC Championship game.” NYS Senator Tom O’Mara (R, C, IP) 58th Senate District