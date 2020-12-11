NYS Senator Tim Kennedy co-sponsoring bill, making cash payments to E-ZPass simpler

(WIVB)– Cashless tolls across the entire state thruway system might be a breeze now, but next month some drivers are in for a shock.

Tolls are going up by 30%, and some lawmakers want to protect those drivers who can least afford it.

There is little doubt taking down the toll plazas across the entire 496-mile State Thruway system makes the ride a lot smoother, but starting next month those in-state drivers who don’t have E-ZPass tags will be paying 30% more and if they pay by mail.

“You are going to get hit with a $2.00 surcharge for processing. That, unfortunately, is going to hurt especially the lower-income communities, and those that can least afford it.” Sen. Tim Kennedy, (D) Buffalo, Cheektowaga

State Senator Tim Kennedy is co-sponsoring a bill that would allow drivers to pay cash for their E-ZPass accounts at the point of sale. Such as at the Welcome Center, the Clerk’s office or at their supermarket, and the $10 deposit would also be waived.

“Individuals that have credit cards are able to use it, or a checking account are able to use it, but those that don’t have a credit card or checking account, they can’t access the system unless they use a money order, and that is a laborious program through Albany.” Sen. Tim Kennedy, (D) Buffalo, Cheektowaga

Kennedy is co-sponsoring the measure with Senator Rachel May from Syracuse, and is trying to get it fast-tracked when lawmakers return to Albany in January.