NYS Senator Tim Kennedy co-sponsoring bill, making cash payments to E-ZPass simpler

Around New York State
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)– Cashless tolls across the entire state thruway system might be a breeze now, but next month some drivers are in for a shock.

Tolls are going up by 30%, and some lawmakers want to protect those drivers who can least afford it.

There is little doubt taking down the toll plazas across the entire 496-mile State Thruway system makes the ride a lot smoother, but starting next month those in-state drivers who don’t have E-ZPass tags will be paying 30% more and if they pay by mail.

“You are going to get hit with a $2.00 surcharge for processing. That, unfortunately, is going to hurt especially the lower-income communities, and those that can least afford it.”

Sen. Tim Kennedy, (D) Buffalo, Cheektowaga

State Senator Tim Kennedy is co-sponsoring a bill that would allow drivers to pay cash for their E-ZPass accounts at the point of sale. Such as at the Welcome Center, the Clerk’s office or at their supermarket, and the $10 deposit would also be waived.

“Individuals that have credit cards are able to use it, or a checking account are able to use it, but those that don’t have a credit card or checking account, they can’t access the system unless they use a money order, and that is a laborious program through Albany.”

Sen. Tim Kennedy, (D) Buffalo, Cheektowaga

Kennedy is co-sponsoring the measure with Senator Rachel May from Syracuse, and is trying to get it fast-tracked when lawmakers return to Albany in January.

“This is not re-inventing the wheel, this is simply creating a system that works for everyone, giving everybody the opportunity to re-load that E-ZPass at that point of transaction with cash.”

Sen. Tim Kennedy, (D) Buffalo, Cheektowaga

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss