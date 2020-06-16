NYS suspends collection of state debt referred to AG’s office for third time

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference, in New York. New York state, New York City, Connecticut and Vermont have filed a new legal challenge to new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who use public assistance including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers. James, a Democrat, says the change is a “clear violation” of American values and 100 years of case law. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (WIVB) — The order to halt the collection of medical and student debt owed to New York, that has been specifically referred to the Office of the Attorney General, will be renewed for another 30 days.

Examples of types of debt that fit this definition are listed below. This kind of debt is not limited to these examples.

Patients that owe medical debt due to the five state hospitals and the five state veterans’ homes

Students that owe student debt due to State University of New York (SUNY) campuses

Individual debtors, sole-proprietors, small business owners, and certain homeowners that owe debt relating to oil spill cleanup and removal costs, property damage, and breach of contract, as well as other fees owed to state agencies.

The suspension of debt collection will be extended on Wednesday, and last through July 16. After that period ends, the suspension may be renewed again.

“While the number of coronavirus cases across New York may be on the decline, and the number of businesses opening back up may be on the rise, New Yorkers are still very much feeling the economic impact of this public health crisis each and every day,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “More than 2.6 million New Yorkers filed for unemployment in the last three months, so we will continue to look for ways to protect each of these individuals’ wallets, and the wallets of millions more across our state. We hope that by, once again, suspending the collection of state student and medical debt referred to my office, we are doing what we can to support New Yorkers and reduce their burden in these difficult times.”

State residents with non-medical or non-student debt owed to New York, and referred to James’ office, can also apply to temporarily halt debt collection. Call 1-800-771-7755, fill out an online application, or learn more here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.