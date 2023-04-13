SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Time is ticking, April 18 is the last day to file a federal tax return.

Taxpayers who need more time can fill out a form to request an extension.

“It’s an automatic extension and it extends their return for six months until Oct. 15,” Special Counsel at The Bonadio Group John Marshall said.

The extension of time to file your return does not extend the time to pay any money you may owe.

“If you do get an extension you’re expected to estimate your tax liability and if you’re short there’s a balance due you are expected to pay that with your extension,” Marshall said. “If you do not pay and there’s a balance due with an extended return, the IRS and New York State will asses penalty interest for a late payment.”

Marshall says anyone can receive an extension and they’re automatic.