NYS to release guidance on reopening large venues next week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — While providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that additional guidance on how to safely open large venues will be available next week.

This guidance will be based on the Buffalo Bills playoff games model, which the state has said was successful in keeping the virus from rapidly spreading.

In a nutshell, the Bills game model had attendees get tested for COVID-19 days before entering Bills Stadium for the games. Gov. Cuomo would like to implement this same strategy for other large venues, including those that house sporting events and weddings.

Regarding wedding receptions, the Governor has already released some guidance.

Starting March 15, receptions may take place at venues in the state, but with half capacity and a maximum of 150 people.

Additionally, everyone who attends must get tested for COVID-19 beforehand and the local health department must approve the event itself.

