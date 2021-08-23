NYS Trooper dies while working marine detail in Adirondacks

(WIVB) — Few details have been released, but New York State police say a Trooper died while working in the Adirondacks on Sunday.
State police say the Trooper, whose name was not released, was working on the Great Sacandaga Lake as part of a marine detail.
According to authorities, the circumstances around the Trooper’s death are under investigation.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.