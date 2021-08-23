NYS Trooper dies while working marine detail in Adirondacks

(WIVB) — Few details have been released, but New York State police say a Trooper died while working in the Adirondacks on Sunday.

State police say the Trooper, whose name was not released, was working on the Great Sacandaga Lake as part of a marine detail.

According to authorities, the circumstances around the Trooper’s death are under investigation.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

