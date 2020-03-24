NY’s trout and salmon fishing season to begin April 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trout and salmon fishing season will officially begin on Wednesday, April 1.

As New York stocks the state’s waters with 2.2 million catchable-size trout, officials are urging anglers to continue practicing social distancing.

Sportfishing, which DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos calls “good for the mind and body,” generates roughly $2.14 billion in economic activity every year.

“While this winter’s mild conditions offered ample opportunities for hardcore or novice trout and salmon anglers to pursue their favorite gamefish on waters open to year-round fishing, springtime remains the main event,” Seggos says. “Water temperatures are rising, causing trout to feed more aggressively, and present a perfect opportunity for anglers. I encourage all anglers, novice and expert, to get outside and fish, but act responsibly by practicing social distancing and staying safe.”

To break down what’s going in the water, the state says it is stocking 1.68 million brown trout, more than 424,000 rainbow trout and nearly 157,000 brook trout.

About 1.6 million yearling lake trout, steelhead, landlocked salmon, splake and coho salmon, and roughly 307,000 brook trout fingerlings, will also be stocked this spring.