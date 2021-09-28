NYS will help residents find information on high-speed Internet services

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new commission is putting together a map to show where New York State has gaps in high-speed Internet.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced the broadband mapping survey. It will help show where high-speed Internet is available. Plus, it will show how reliable the service is and what it costs, based on location.
Earlier this month, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced that there’s a broadband service gap in rural parts of the state.
Three of the four most underserved counties are in western New York. They are Cattaraugus, Allegany and Wyoming counties.
MORE | See the map that shows where New York is lacking broadband availability here.
