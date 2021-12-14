NYSED looking to change teacher certification requirements

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: A teacher wears a mask and teaches remotely from her classroom on September 24, 2020 in New York City. New York City, the nation’s largest school district opened its classrooms to remote teaching this week and plans to open in-person blended teaching and learning next week. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State officials are looking for changes in teacher certfication requirements.

The New York State Education Department announced on Monday that is had proposed modifications to teacher cerfications that would eliminate requirements for candidates to pass the edTPA, which is a national teacher performance assessment.

For the edTPA, candidates must pay $300, plan for instruction and assessment, videotape themselves teaching and engaging students in learning, assess and analyze students’ learning, and reflect on their practice.

NYSED instead proposed replaceming this examination with a teacher performance assessment during a candidates student teaching, or similar clinical experience, in a State-registered teacher preparation program.

According to Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa and Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr., this has the potential to reduce barriers to certification as the state continues to facing teacher shortages.

“By eliminating the edTPA requirement, we are allowing our teacher candidates to focus on developing the critically important skills necessary to successfully deliver classroom instruction,” Commissioner Rosa said ina press release. “To grow and sustain a diverse and qualified teacher workforce, we must ensure we are bringing as many candidates as possible into the profession. The amendments proposed today lay a foundation to streamline the pathway to teaching.”

“As schools and districts across the state face a shortage of qualified teachers, we must do everything in our power to enhance the state’s talent pipeline, including eliminating any financial barriers that may impede candidates from entering the teaching profession,” Chancellor Young Jr., added.

The requirement for teacher candidate to pass the edTPA to obtain most certifications in New York has been in place since May 2014.

The proposed ammendements are anticipated to be prsented to the Board of Regents for adoptions at the April 2022 meeting. If the proposal is adopted, New York State-registered teacher preparation programs would have until September 1, 2023 to integrate a teacher performance assessment into teacher candidates’ student teaching or similar clinical experience.

NYSED will be seeking public comments on the proposal to eliminate the edTPA requirement through February 28, 2022. Comments will be accepted via oheregcomments@nysed.gov.