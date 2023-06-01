ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Throughout the Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign, New York State Police issued 13,471 tickets statewide. Locally, 987 tickets were issued in the Capital Region, and 1,050 were issued in the North Country.

The special enforcement ran from Friday, May 26, through Tuesday, May 30. Troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers resulting in 194 drivers being arrested for driving while impaired.

Police also investigated 839 crashes. No fatal crashes were reported. Below is a breakdown of violations by troop: