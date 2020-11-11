NYSP looking for parolee who left drug treatment campus in Seneca County

WILLARD, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say an incarcerated parolee at Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County has escaped.

Kevin Witt, 29, was last seen on Monday around 7 p.m. He was on a work detail outside the secure area on campus at the time.

On Tuesday afternoon, State police asked property owners near the treatment campus to check their seasonal residences and trail cameras for any signs of Witt’s presence.

Anyone with information on Witt’s whereabouts can call 911 or (585) 398-4100.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.