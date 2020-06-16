NYSP Trooper pulls person to safety on Robert Moses Bridge

(WIVB)- A helping hand, a difference made. Tuesday, a trooper from New York State Police provided just that.

Trooper Joseph Zawol responded to a call on the Robert Moses Bridge in response to a report of a person over the railing.

Zawol spoke with the person for ten minutes then reached his hand out pulling them over the railing to safety.

NYSP shared the incident on its Facebook page saying “Sometimes you just need a helping hand.We are happy to provide it.”

