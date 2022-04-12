ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a report by The New York Times, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has been charged in an alleged federal bribery conspiracy.

The report, which cites “people with knowledge of the matter,” says Benjamin surrendered early Tuesday morning.

The New York Times says the indictment against Benjamin is the result of an FBI investigation. According to the report, the Lieutenant Governor was accused “of conspiring to direct state funds to a Harlem real estate investor in exchange for orchestrating thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to Mr. Benjamin’s unsuccessful 2021 campaign for New York City comptroller, the people said.”

