Officer injured, several arrested during brawl following football game at East High in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 50 police cars responded to East High School Friday night in Rochester. Officials said there were hundreds of people brawling after the football game, ranging from juveniles to adults.
Hard to figure out what happened or is happening. Various groups scattered along this stretch of Culver Rd and inside the stadium. Police and security trying to keep the calm. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/qO3uTKn36D— Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) September 14, 2019
The police responded to the streets around the East High School football stadium on Culver Road.
Portions of Culver Road and East Main Street were closed while police investigated, but have since re-opened.
Officials said they utilized pepper spray and pepper bombs to get the crowds under control. The crowds were throwing rocks and other objects at the officers, leaving one injured.
Multiple people received medical attention after the pepper spray was deployed.
Roughly eight arrests were also made, half of which were juveniles.
September 14, 2019
The East High School football team played Irondequoit High School Friday night. The game started at 6 p.m. The incident was related in some fashion to to the football game.
“To say that any of us aren’t disappointed..this is not what we want to do. This is just disappointing, that’s all I’ll say,” said Captain Naser Zenelovic of the Rochester Police Department. “We don’t have the resources to make all these arrests, we just want people to enjoy the game and go home. They come out and ruin it frankly for everyone else. You get this lawlessness, it’s unfathomable. It’s very disturbing.”CAPTAIN NASER ZENELOVIC, RPD
Zenelovic credited the officers’ patience, saying they could have arrested literally a hundred people.
We had a wonderful night of football at the East stadium. Unfortunately, after a successful game there were fights outside the stadium. The Rochester police were notified immediately. We have since learned that a community issue was brought to the East campus. We are in the process of gathering information and working with Rochester Police to fully investigate this matter. Please understand that it will take time to sort out the details and make sure that the information is accurate. As always, our major concern is for students and their families. We are grateful to the Rochester Police Department for their partnership and ongoing support. We are fortunate to be part of a community in which the police department works closely with schools to ensure the safety of the entire Rochester community.STATEMENT FROM EAST SUPERINTENDENT DR. SHAUN NELMS ON POST-GAME FIGHTS