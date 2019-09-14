Officer injured, several arrested during brawl following football game at East High in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 50 police cars responded to East High School Friday night in Rochester. Officials said there were hundreds of people brawling after the football game, ranging from juveniles to adults.

Hard to figure out what happened or is happening. Various groups scattered along this stretch of Culver Rd and inside the stadium. Police and security trying to keep the calm. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/qO3uTKn36D — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) September 14, 2019

The police responded to the streets around the East High School football stadium on Culver Road.

Portions of Culver Road and East Main Street were closed while police investigated, but have since re-opened.

Officials said they utilized pepper spray and pepper bombs to get the crowds under control. The crowds were throwing rocks and other objects at the officers, leaving one injured.

Multiple people received medical attention after the pepper spray was deployed.

Roughly eight arrests were also made, half of which were juveniles.

The East High School football team played Irondequoit High School Friday night. The game started at 6 p.m. The incident was related in some fashion to to the football game.

“To say that any of us aren’t disappointed..this is not what we want to do. This is just disappointing, that’s all I’ll say,” said Captain Naser Zenelovic of the Rochester Police Department. “We don’t have the resources to make all these arrests, we just want people to enjoy the game and go home. They come out and ruin it frankly for everyone else. You get this lawlessness, it’s unfathomable. It’s very disturbing.” CAPTAIN NASER ZENELOVIC, RPD

Zenelovic credited the officers’ patience, saying they could have arrested literally a hundred people.