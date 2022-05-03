BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, a Supreme Court leak shared that the nation’s highest Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman’s right to choose. Several lawmakers from across New York are reacting to the unofficial ruling.

“I am sick and tired of being sick and tired. I am fed up,” Governor Kathy Hochul said at a rally Tuesday.

Many leaders are speaking out on the leaked opinion, including Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James. They attended pro-choice rallies in Albany and New York City, respectively. Both lawmakers say they believe the right to choose is something they should protect.

“My message to those who will deny this fundamental and basic right: you don’t want to mess with us. You don’t want to mess with the State of New York. And I assure you, this is a fight that you will not win,” Gov. Hochul said.

AG James said this is a historic fight and it will take the entire state to win it.

“We stand on the front lines of one of the greatest fights we’ve ever had,” Attorney General James added. “And my question to you is, ‘Are you with me?'”

In New York State, The Reproductive Health Act of 2019 sets the Roe v. Wade ruling into New York State law, meaning abortion will be legal in the state, regardless of the Supreme Court’s final opinion.

Others are saying if the opinion in the leak holds, they back the Court’s opinion and want to see states decide the law for themselves.

“The decision I think they are headed toward is right, which is — this is a decision that elected officials should make not the court,” former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker told News 4 at a speaking event at Canisius College. “There will be a real debate about this, state by state, area by area.”

If the opinion in the leak holds, the Supreme Court ruling would not make abortion illegal nationwide, rather, it would leave it up to states to decide. More than 20 states are positioned to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Pro-life activists are also weighing in, and they say it is a step in the right direction.

“If that final decision does in fact overturn Roe v. Wade, we as pro-life feminists, are grateful. We see it as a step toward rehumanizing humanity,” Michele Sterlace, executive director of Feminists Choosing Life of New York, said.

Other lawmakers issued statements to News 4, including Rep. Brian Higgins, Rep. Chris Jacobs and Rep. Tom Reed.

The Supreme Court is on the verge of decimating the rights of women across our country. A ruling to completely strike down Roe v. Wade, which has been in place for over 50 years, is a gross backslide of a grueling fight for progress and signals a forewarning that equal rights in America universally are in danger.” Rep. Brian Higgins (D)

This SCOTUS leak represents an unprecedented breach in the Supreme Court tradition and procedure. Whoever committed this leak has put the lives of every Justice in danger and must be held accountable to the fullest extent. That being said, if this ruling should prove true it would be a major win in the fight to protect vulnerable unborn life in our nation. We must protect the right to life.” Rep. Chris Jacobs (R)

This is an unprecedented and troubling leak looking to intimidate the Supreme Court. We respect the process and will await the official decision from the court.” Rep. Tom Reed (R)