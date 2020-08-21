Officials release update on investigation into fire at Rachael Ray’s house

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The State University of New York Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Jim Malatras as the 14th chancellor of SUNY. Malatras will become the first-ever SUNY graduate to lead the comprehensive system of higher education.

Malatras' appointment as chancellor begins on August 31, 2020. He asked the Board of Trustees for a 25 percent pay cut and will receive a salary $450,000 and a $60,000 housing allowance.