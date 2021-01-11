Oil prices lead to higher average cost of gas across NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is up six cents in both New York and the country as a whole.

National average: $2.32 (One year ago: $2.59)

New York average: $2.39 (One year ago: $2.73)

AAA says this jump in prices is due to the higher cost of domestic crude oil. Still, gas demand has fallen to the lowest level recorded since the end of May 2020.

Here’s a look at the prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.31 (up four cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.33 (up seven cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.35 (up five cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.36 (up six cents since last week)

Rome – $2.42 (up four cents since last week)

Syracuse – $2.34 (up six cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.41 (up five cents since last week)