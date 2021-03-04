One person killed in an officer-involved shooting in Jamesville

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and the Town of DeWitt Police Department are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Jamesville that happened on Apulia Road earlier Thursday.

A source tells NewsChannel 9 that an officer was involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of one person.

Police say that Apulia Road, between Coye Road and Cook Farm Road, is currently closed to traffic. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

