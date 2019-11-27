One person killed in Elmira house fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has died after an early morning house fire on the 400 Block of Elm Street in the City of Elmira, according to Elmira Deputy Fire Chief Dan Sincock.

According to Sincock, the department received a call at 7:25 a.m. to the two-family home. Three adults and four kids lived in the two units, as well as several pets.

One resident said he heard a loud boom right before the fire started.

The American Red Cross is on scene assisting the families affected.

This is a developing story, stick with 18 News as we will bring you updates as they become readily available.