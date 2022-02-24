ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for February 18th through February 23rd.

321 new positive cases, 56,604 total. 2/18: 60 2/19: 43 2/20: 27 2/21: 41 2/22: 65 2/23: 85

688 active positive cases.

Total infection by age (percentages rounded): 3% are 0-4 years-old 7% are 5-11 years-old 7% are 12-17 years-old 44% are 18-44 years-old 26% are 45-64 years-old 7% are 65-74 years-old 6% are 75+ years-old

Total infection by gender (percentages rounded): 51% female 47% male

3 new COVID-19-related deaths, 654 total. 2/18: 0 2/19: 0 2/20: 0 2/21: 3 2/22: 0 2/23: 0

18 Oneida County residents are hospitalized. 11 at MVHS. 5 at Rome Health. 2 out of county. 1 of total hospitalized in ICU. None of total hospitalized are on ventilators.

77% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.

72% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

25% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.

78,342 booster doses have been administered.

More data is available at:

Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

New York State COVID-19 Tracker: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york

Oneida County continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and testing at the Utica and Rome Health clinics.

Vaccinations & Boosters (All brands and dosages available except for Johnson & Johnson)

Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica

Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome, to make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/content/vaccination-appointments#

Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome

Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome, to make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/content/vaccination-appointments#

Testing

Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica

Mondays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/health/forms/oneida-county-free-covid-19-testing-program

Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome