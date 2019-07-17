Oneida County Executive and Sheriff respond to Woodstock 50 organizers and Vernon Downs

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picents is making his feelings about Woodstock 50 known Tuesday, sending a letter to the Town of Vernon Planning Board ahead of its meeting Tuesday night to discuss the promoter’s appeal of denial for the permit.

Michael Lang and company have their sights set on Vernon Downs for the event, which could draw as many as 65,000 people, but with one month until the festival, time is running out and the idea is being met with plenty of pushback.

Picente says there’s been no adequate public safety plan, a traffic plan that scratches the surface of what’s necessary and a parking plan that even begins to come close to tenable for the residents of Vernon.

Picente says if the organizers want to talk about August 2020 or August 2021, then experts in emergency services, law enforcement, public health, and planning can help get them ready for the event.



Picente’s entire letter to the Town of Vernon planning board is below:

Sheriff Robert Maciol’s letter is below: