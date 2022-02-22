Oneida County Sheriff’s Office arrests a ‘Top Ten Most Wanted’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest has been made of one of their ‘2021 Top Ten Most Wanted’ list members after an investigation stretching down to Florida.

32-year-old Joseph A. Styles of Utica has been wanted since October of 2020, by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

The investigation was cold until January 2022, when the OCSO Warrants Unit received information that Styles had left the state and was hiding out in Florida. Through further investigation, they learned the address that he was living in.

Investigators then contacted the US Marshal’s Service and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. On February 1st a multi-agency task Force found Styles at a residence in Crestview, Florida, and took him into custody.

On February 19th, Styles was extradited back to New York. He is currently being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility and is awaiting arraignment in Oneida County Court.