CARLTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A court appearance Monday night for the Orleans County man accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

Robert Schiff is accused of child endangerment. The victim’s mother says her daughter was 14 years old at the time and that Schiff was her youth pastor at a church in Medina.

On Monday, in the Town of Carlton Court, Schiff’s attorney requested more evidence in the case.

Schiff is expected to be back in court on September 9.