OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An man is facing charges in Oswego County after being accused of masturbating on a video call in front of a student.

Jeff R. Wallace, 69, was arrested by the Oswego City Police Department on Friday. The arrest came after an investigation where a juvenile said they saw him masturbating during a video call for tutoring.

Wallace was charged with a count of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator LaDue at (315) 236-4854.