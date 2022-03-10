PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Adams was found guilty in connection with motor vehicle homicide after the vehicle she was driving struck and killed a man in 2018.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, 60-year-old Debra Milesi was found guilty following a five-day jury trial for under the influence of alcohol and operating negligently, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident – death resulting, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The September 28, 2018 motor vehicle crash killed 38-year-old Jerome Berard, who was standing outside of his vehicle on East Hoosac Street in Adams, when Milesi struck him with her car. Milesi then drove away before Adams Police stopped her.

“Jerome Berard’s death was a terrible loss to his family, friends and community. I hope this conviction provides some satisfaction for his loved ones. I thank Adams and State Police for their thorough investigation and I thank the jury for hearing the evidence and rendering a just verdict,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “Fatal impaired driving collisions are preventable, and deterrence works to prevent tragedy. This conviction holds the person responsible for Mr. Berard’s death accountable for her decision to drive after drinking.”

Milesi is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25.