HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – More than 100 people will lose their jobs at the start of the new year at the Horseheads location of the student loan company, Navient.

The New York State Department of Labor announced that Navient, as well as its subsidiary Pioneer Credit Recovery in Western New York, will be cutting a combined 330 jobs starting December 30, 2022.

The Horseheads Navient location employs a total of 247 people and is located at 325 Daniel Zenker Drive. It is set to lose 102 workers.

The first cuts will start on December 30 and continue for 14 days. The next round will start on January 31, 2023 and continue for 14 days, the notice said.

Two other locations in Wyoming County, in the towns of Arcade and Perry—which employ a combined 676 people—are set to lose 105 and 123 workers, respectively.

The reason for the job cuts in the two debt recovery businesses was listed as “Economic”.

DOL’s full notice can be read below: