BOSTON (WWLP) – Music legend Paul McCartney announced last week he was going to perform at Fenway Park in June. Due to the popularity, McCartney will now be adding a second show also in June.

McCartney will play on June 7 and June 8 at Fenway Park as part of his GOT BACK tour. The former Beatle announced his 2022 Got Back World Tour and it includes two concerts at Fenway Park. This will be McCartney’s fourth time playing Fenway Park. He came to Boston back in 2016, 2013, and 2009.

Tickets for the first show sold out but the second show on June 8 will go on sale on Friday, March 4th at 10 a.m.