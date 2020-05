JAMESTOWN, N.Y.–Protesters in the Southern Tier say they’re not happy with the governor’s reopening plan.

Demonstrators gathered in Jamestown’s Dow Park Saturday to protest the pause order. Because the city is marked as part of Western New York by the state,t needs to wait for Erie County to meet its metrics before reopening.





Friday, leaders in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties announced they are seeking to reopen as a sub-region