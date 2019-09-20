Pay college athletes? NY assembly bill could make it happen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bill in the New York State Assembly would allow college athletes the right to get paid.

Called the New York Collegiate Athletic Participation Compensation Act, the bill would allow student athletes to receive compensation, including the use of a student’s name, image, or likeness.

The bill would also allow student athletes to seek professional representation.

Furthermore, the bill would require colleges to establish an injured athlete fund to provide compensation to athletes for career ending or long-term injuries.

Lastly, the bill would require colleges to take 15% of revenue earned from athletic ticket sales and divide such revenue among student athletes.

A similar bill, the Fair Pay for Play bill, passed unanimously in the California state legislature. The NCAA sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom urging him to veto the bill. The letter said in part:

“The 1,100 schools that make up the NCAA have always, in everything we do, supported a level playing field for all student-athletes. This core belief extends to each member college and university in every state across the nation.

California Senate Bill 206 would upend that balance. If the bill becomes law and California’s 58 NCAA schools are compelled to allow an unrestricted name, image and likeness scheme, it would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletics and, because it gives those schools an unfair recruiting advantage, would result in them eventually being unable to compete in NCAA competitions. These outcomes are untenable and would negatively impact more than 24,000 California student-athletes across three divisions.”

Former Heisman winning quarterback Tim Tebow is in line with the NCAA and hopes this bill doesn’t become law.

No timetable has been set for the New York bill to be voted on at this point.