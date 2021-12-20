Percoco, former Cuomo aide, released from federal prison

BROOKLYN , N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joe Percoco, a one-time top aide and campaign manager to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is out of federal prison. He is now on track to be released from federal custody after serving time for bribery and fraud.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Percoco is no longer at the Otisville Prison in Orange County. He is being housed at a residential re-entry management office in Brooklyn.

Percoco started his six-year sentence in March 2019.

The former Cuomo family friend and associate of the former governor was convicted of taking $300,000 from companies that did business with the state.