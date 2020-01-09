Pharmacists advocate for lower drug prices, more transparency before State of the State

(WIVB) — Another group of protesters came to Albany, hoping to get the attention of Gov. Cuomo before his State of the State address.

Among the groups that made their way to the Empire State Plaza Convention Center were members of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York.

They are advocating for lower drug prices and demanding legislation for more transparency when it comes to pharmacy benefit managers, also known as PBMs, who are prescription drug middlemen.

“These pharmacy benefit managers are responsible for increasing costs and decreasing patient access here in NY, and throughout the country, and they need to be licensed and regulated,” Pharmacists Society President Steve Moore said.

David Everard, a two-time cancer survivor from New York City, says “I’ve been on chemo. I’ve been on all sorts of drugs. There have been times where I’ve been told I cannot have a certain drug, even though I’ve been on it for three years. The PBM has said ‘No, you can’t have this drug now.'”

Gov. Cuomo previously vetoed a bill on this matter, but the pharmacists are hoping for new legislation to be passed this year.